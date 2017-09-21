In this audio, Zambia’s Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini castigates opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza on the floor of the House after finding him guilty of committing contempt of Parliament through a Facebook posting. Mwanza was found guilty (by admission) of posting misleading and false information on his personal Facebook, about the emoluments of members of parliament.

