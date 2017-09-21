President Edgar Lungu has called for a thorough investigation into the acquisition of 42 trucks for $42million. The procurement of the trust has stired controversy among Zambians with many demanding answers alleging the amount was outrageous. President Lungu made the call to investigate the deal when he spoke to Zambians on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. President Lungu said he is not corrupt and would not be intimidated to do his work. He urged those with useful information to submit it to the investigations wings to help scrutinize the matter. President Lungu however said it was sad that in Zambia there was a tendency by losing bidders in a public tender to raise all manner of accusations against the successful bidder.

