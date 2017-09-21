Dear editor,

I WOULD like to appeal to the Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry through the Zambia Bureau of Standards and Zambia Weights and Measures to protect the local consumers to have value for money products.

I have observed with concern on the effectiveness of the various pesticides on the market today The crawling and flying insects are always there one hour after spraying. They are very resistant to the pesticides which appear to be very weak. ZABS should subject these pesticides to tests to find out if manufacturers conform to standards as specified in the material data sheet Zambia Weights and Measures should also take keen interest in verifying the effectiveness of these pesticides. ZABS should explain as to why the Coca Cola we drink today is different from what we used to drink 37 years ago. The Coca Cola we had in the past used to bubble each time you dropped in a small stone. What has changed today? Kindly explain. I have also noticed that ZABS has been collecting samples on many selected imports to make sure that we are supplied with strong products, what significant achievement have you scored because we are still being subjected to the same sub-standard goods?EVANS KAZONGA NGOMALusaka

