  ||    21 September 2017 @ 18:33

The Zambia Women National team blew a 3-0 lead to allow South Africa back in the game and dump out the Shepolopolo in the semi finals of the competition. South Africa ended up winning the match 5-3 on post-match penalties after a 3-all regulation time draw.

