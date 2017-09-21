STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

RENOWNED larger-than-life Zambian cultural ensemble Nomakanjani undoubtedly thrilled people who recently gathered at the Showgrounds in Lusaka to witness the handover of 42 fire tenders to 39 districts.

Nomakanjani, a group that prides itself in culture and arts, performed songs and dance but perhaps their lasting impression on people at the Showgrounds was a recital of the role fire fighters play in society. The group in their play performed before a capacity crowd and Vice-President Inonge Wina outlined the important role fire fighters play in ensuring public property and life are preserved in case of any form of accident. One of the people who witnessed the handover of the fire tenders is 64-year old Joseph Lungu and his wife Mulenga who both lost their merchandise when fire gutted City market in the wee hours of a July morning. The couple had separate stands in the market and trading in different merchandise and so when the fire broke out, the entire household suffered. Mr Lungu said even their first born daughter had a shop in the same market and suffered the same fate. “I wish these fire tenders were brought early enough. Maybe we would have not lost our livelihood, but everything happens for a purpose,” Mr Lungu said. He was, however, happy that in future fires will easily be quenched with sufficient fire tenders. But clearly not everyone has been as happy as the Lungu family of Libala South. And the major issue has been the pricing of the fire tenders. A section of society has argued that the fire tenders, procured at US$ 42 million are too costly. The fire tender debate even found its way to Parliament with Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale issuing a statement that the tender was cleared by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority and the Anti-Corruption Commission. Contributing to the debate on the subject, Mazabuka member of Parliament Garry Nkombo (UPND) said: “There are glaring irregularities in the procurement of these fire tenders. Appoint a committee to scrutinise the entire process.” Several members who included Jack Mwiimbu (Monze, UPND), Chishimba Kambwili (Roan, PF), Whiteson Banda (Milanzi, PF) and Mwansa Mbulakulima (Milenge, PF) shared their views on the subject. Engineering Institution of Zambia president George Sitali feels the price of the fire tenders which Government procured is not astounding. “Not that I am supporting Government but in my view those fire tenders are not expensive. Remember they are tailor made for our terrain,” Mr Sitali said. Mr Sitali said the fact that a team of top fire experts drawn from councils as well as union members came up with the specifications and submitted them to the Spain-based manufacturer is proof enough that the process was thorough. The fire tanks have a divide of water and foam. Depending on the fire being fought, the nozzle is able to apply a mix of both at the point of spraying. Other specifications are that the truck itself has a mechanism of self-salvage. It can never get stuck no matter the terrain. During the hand over the trucks, Mrs Wina who represented President Lungu at the function said the head of state no longer expects loss of property and life through fire now that Government has procured the fire tenders. “We want to empower local authorities with appropriate equipment for firemen and women for them to discharge their duties diligently.” “These fire tenders come with higher capacity tanks and pumps as well as conversional and rescue tools. This means that the equipment can be used to not only fight fires but also in rescue operations including road traffic accidents. Many times, lives have been lost in road accidents largely because those charged with the responsibility of rescuing accident victims have been ill-equipped to save lives,” Mrs Wina said on behalf of President Lungu And Mr Mwale speaking during the hand-over said Government will also elevate the fire section into a department in the Ministry of Local Government to enhance firefighting. Mr Mwale said elevating the fire section into a fully-fledged department in his ministry shows how serious Government is with fire-fighting. He said before the end of this year, Government will also put in place a fire policy which has never been in existence. And fire tenders supplier, Grandview International head of business development and investment Ntinda Kandeke who worked in conjunction with Rosenburg Scania of South Africa, said the fire tenders were tailor made for the Zambian terrain. Mr Kandeke commended Government for the initiative. Zambia has in the recent past experienced a spate of fires such as the one at Lusaka City Market which destroyed property worth millions of Kwacha. The latest fire was in Ndola that swept through Kapalala Market and destroyed over 3,000 stalls. Other fires in recent history include those that damaged Lusaka’s Tambalala Market in Bauleni township, Luburma Market, Mongu Local Court, Zesco installations in Ndola and the Chilenje Market in Lusaka.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

