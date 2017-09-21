Coming under heavy attack over the purchase of 42 fire trucks for a seemingly extortionate sum of US$42 million, the PF continues to push back against critics of the deal. The accusations flying around concerning the tender are about a whole lot more than 42 fire trucks, however, and as such if the PF wants to stop criticism on this front once and for all the bigger picture must be addressed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

