Zambian actor Akende Munalula will make appearance in an upcoming American comedy horror film written, co-produced, directed by and starring Tyler Perry.

It is the tenth film in the Madea series, the sequel to Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) and the third Madea film (after Madea’s Witness Protection and Boo!) not adapted from the stage play.

The film is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2017 by Lionsgate.

