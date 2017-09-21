ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says the country has enough water to generate power up to next rain season. Mr. Mundende says Kafue Gorge Power Station has been operating at full capacity since the first quarter of 2017. He has told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka that the average generation at Kariba Power Station is generating about 500 megawatts.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

