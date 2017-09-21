  ||    21 September 2017 @ 03:29

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
ZAMBIA will today seek a maiden Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship final when they face rivals South Africa in the semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Having scored 14 times and conceded five, the Shepolopolo will fancy their chances against an experienced South African side.
Zambia are the highest scoring side at the finals in Zimbabwe.
