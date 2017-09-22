CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

LUAPULA Province has circumcised over 15,000 men in the ongoing August Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision Campaign (VMMC) aimed at reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS which has continued claiming millions of lives.

VMMC provincial coordinator Alias Shawa said in an interview yesterday that the province is targeting to circumcise 19,000 people before the end of the exercise on September 30 this year. Mr Shawa is hopeful the province will meet its target within the remaining days.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

