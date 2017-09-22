  ||    22 September 2017 @ 22:28

A Zambian Professor in the United States of America has been applauded for babysitting his student’s 10 month baby while during a lecture. Prof. Henry Musoma is a lecturer at one of the top US universities in Texas. When one of his students Ashton Robinson emailed giving notice of a situation with her childcare, Prof. Musoma had the most amazing feedback.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.