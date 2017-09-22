Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) spokesperson Antonio Mwanza was made to eat humble pie in parliament for having boldly revealed emoluments for members of parliament. Mwanza was found guilty of breach of parliamentary privileges and contempt after he detailed earnings for members of parliament. The outspoken FDD spokesperson tabulated how much MPs earned including for merely keeping quiet in the house.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini cautioned Mwanza that his sentiments were careless and were devoid of truth.

