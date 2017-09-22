Iconic R&B musicians Boyz II Men have arrived in Zambia for the 2017 Stanbic Music Festival and have promised an exhilarating and memorable concert.

The trio, comprising Sean Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris, landed in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon ahead of their double bill performance on Friday and Saturday.

“We are happy to be here. It’s so nice to get so much love from a place we’ve never been before. Being our 26th year it’s nice to know that people from around the world, specifically here (in Zambia) still appreciate what we do,” said Sean at a press briefing,

