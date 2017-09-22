Zambia has called on African countries to decolonise their current education system for Africa to achieve economic prosperity. Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba says the current education systems that African countries have embraced glorifies white-collar jobs which are scarce to create. He said Africa’s biggest economy and potential was in its vast natural resources which demands for skills and trades education.

