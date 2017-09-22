Dear editor,

I WRITE to express my disappointment with regard to defective traffic lights in many places around Lusaka.

The case in point is Lumumba/Mumbwa road junction. This junction is very busy. However, the traffic lights here are frequently broken and they don’t simply work making it very difficult for motorists to make safe and sound judgment when joining or when to take off. The director of engineering at Lusaka City Council or is it the inspector of buildings and government property should shoulder the blame. We don’t seem to understand as to what has been going on in Lusaka concerning traffic lights and street lighting. There are places along the Great East Road and others on Mumbwa road which come on and off randomly. With the massive investment government is making officers charged with the responsibility to take care and ensure the facilities are functional seem to have taken an early nap. Lusaka City Council should wake up and do the right thing. For us as motorist; are we not paying road tax? What’s the benefit of our monetary obligations if at all the local authority seem to have turned a blind on simple and straight forward matters. Please fix our traffic lights or replace if at all broken bulbs require attention. The arrows on the filters lanes at Lumumba and Mumbwa road have not been working for close to two years now. Unbelievable levels of negligence and pathetic attitude towards public installations.BMLusaka

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

