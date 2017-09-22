CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has awarded former Zambia Daily Mail managing directors Isaac Chipampe, Bryson Mumba and current human resource and administration director Lutato Nyendwa K100,000 in damages.

This is after the court established that Mr Chipampe, Mr Mumba and Mr Nyendwa were defamed by Radio Phoenix and Mwebantu Media, an online platform. In this case, the trio sued Radio Phoenix, its former reporter Billy Kazoka and Mwebantu Media proprietor Kasabo Kalusa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

