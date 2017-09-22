HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has bought 50,000 tonnes of 50 kilogramme bags of maize from farmers in Northern Province.

Provincial agriculture co-ordinator Andrew Banda said in an interview that Government has released K6.8 million to pay farmers who have supplied maize to the agency. “We have bought 50,444 metric tonnes of maize as of Tuesday. I am happy to confirm that K6.8 million has so far been released to pay farmers. We have continued receiving more maize from the farmers,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

