United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema this morning visited Mr. and Mrs. Ndhlovu, the alleged victims of the Patriotic Front (PF) supporters’ brutality in Lusaka. In a statement to the media, Mr. Hichilema who was accompanied by Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka and Party National Chairperson Ms. Mutale Nalumango expressed sadness and sympathized with the victims who are UPND Chilanga constituency members. And Mr. Hichilema has condemned the violence and reiterated his calls for peace and unity based on respect for the rule of law and order, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms, adding that citizens must only differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent.

