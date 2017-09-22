President Edgar Lungu says he will not hesitate to discipline any erring government official provided he is furnished with facts. And the Head of State has expressed concern that the Pull-Him-Down syndrome in Zambia is very rife. Speaking to Journalists shortly after returning from the USA where he had gone to attend the UN General Assembly, President Lungu says he will not act based on rumors or assumptions given to him without facts.

