President Edgar Lungu says he will not succumb to un-substantiated calls from members of the general public who are calling on him to act on alleged non-performing senior government officials. And President Lungu has clarified that he did not go to Mfuwe for a holiday to conspire against any Minister or any senior government official as speculated on social media that he would make changes to his government upon arrival from his holiday. The President said he is in charge of government and that he would only take action against any erring government official based on the truth and not on rumors or speculation from the media or people.

