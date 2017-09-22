  ||    22 September 2017 @ 16:35

Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima says the Judiciary has the right to suspend erring magistrate to pave way for investigations. Mambilima was responding to a letter from Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo dated September 11 in which he told her that magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa’s suspension was contrary to judicial independence.

