Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili says he is disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s move to use international platform to answer to corruption allegations.

Mr. Chishimba says President Lungu had all the time to respond to the allegations before he left for America.

He told the media in Lusaka that it was prudent for the head of state to clear himself of the corruption allegations before he left for the UN general assembly.

