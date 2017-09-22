PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A ROAD Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) traffic inspector told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday that he impounded Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s vehicle, registration CK 900, because it was not in RTSA’s system.

Kabulo Chikowa, who is a witness and complainant in a matter in which Kambwili is facing three courts of road traffic offences, testified that he impounded the vehicle because the driver had no licence and it allegedly had a false registration number. “It was on August 17, 2017, around 19:00 hours on Dedan Kimathi Road when, in the company of my two colleagues, we saw a Jaguar vehicle CK 900 heading to the traffic lights on Independence Avenue.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

