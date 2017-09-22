CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

NATIONAL sevens team coach Musonda Kaminsa has selected 12 players for this weekend’s Maseru Sevens International Rugby Championship in Lesotho.

Kaminsa said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the team will use the tournament to prepare for next month’s World Cup qualifiers in Uganda. “We have picked a formidable team. We have nothing to worry about. Our homework is done and everything is in place…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

