ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu has called on the international community to help address the causes of an influx of refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into Zambia.

The head of State says the international community’s support should include care for the thousands of DRC nationals who are fleeing their country into Zambia. About 500 refugees are entering Zambia on a daily basis to seek asylum following the recent escalation of tension in the DRC.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

