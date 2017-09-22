CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Chienge

WIDESPREAD insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), characterised by clashes between Congolese and different militias around Pweto and Moba towns, has led to hundreds of people fleeing into Zambia to seek asylum.

The majority of asylum seekers have declared their presence to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). However, others are sneaking into the local communities where they have settled with their relatives in Zambia, raising concern among the local people and chiefs in Luapula Province. Zambia, owing to its peace and stability, already plays host to Congolese asylum seekers and refugees, numbering 25, 467 as at July 31, 2017, but the number of new arrivals swelled to 4,478 between January 1 and September 6 2017. The UNHCR indicates that by last week, over 1,832 Congolese asylum-seekers had crossed into Zambia between Wednesday August 30 and September 6, 2017 through Chienge’s Kamponge and surrounding border entry points. “From January to 29th August this year, a total of 2,646 DRC asylum seekers crossed the border. This brings the total number of Congolese new arrivals between 1st January and 6th September 2017 to 4, 478,” the UNHCR says. Among the new arrivals are children, men and women who are coming in with loads of hand luggage. “According to the new arrivals, generalised insecurity, characterised by clashes between Congolese and different militias around the towns of Pweto and Moba, has led to them fleeing to Zambia to seek asylum,” UNHCR says. As at last Friday about 1,080 new arrivals were at a temporary holding centre at Ponde Secondary School on the outskirts of Chienge. Government collaborating with UNHCR has already started moving the Congolese to Nchelenge Transit Centre, in readiness for relocation to Meheba Refugee Settlement, in North Western Province, about 1,300 km away, where all new arrivals are being kept. Looking fearful, desperate and in aguish, DRC asylum seekers arrive in Chienge wondering how to start life all over again. However, away from their war ravaged country, they have renewed hope of seeing another day in a place they call a safe haven. Some of the refugees are crossing the Zambian borders solo, while others are fleeing with one, two or three members of the family, not knowing what has become of their kith and kin that they left behind. “I don’t know if my husband and other children are alive or dead,” said one woman as she cuddled her son at Ponde Secondary School in Chienge. Kakimba Kashilwe, 61, said she travelled to Zambia with a group of fellow Congolese from different parts of the country. Ms Kashilwe, who saw other people being killed, says they fled their homes because of political instability and hunger. “Government forces are trying to protect us, but some rebels are killing us, and getting all our food and thereby starving us. “On Thursday, around 11:00 hours, I was at home when I saw the commandos shooting. I quickly got hold of my two youngest children and started running until we reached Zambia,” she narrates. When she was fleeing, Ms Kashilwe left behind her five other children and husband but she is not sure if they are still alive. “We have come to Zambia because it is well-known for peace and unity, the people in this country are loving and caring. I wish my own country was like this,” she says in an interview. Ms Kashilwe’s story is similar to the narratives of many other refugees and asylum seekers who are desperately looking for a peaceful place they could call home. A number of refugees interviewed in Chienge said they fled their country for their own safety and will not return home until peace returns to their regions. Kamona Mponde, 65, urges Zambians to continue living in peace because civil strife causes untold misery and loss of innocent lives. “There is no peace in our country, my neighbour’s wife was raped, and upon her husband seeing this, he tried to help her, but was killed in the process,” Mr Mponde shares. And Chienge district commissioner Davis Kasongole said the number of Congolese refugees entering Zambia is increasing every day. When he visited the asylum seekers at Ponde Secondary School where they are being accommodated, Mr Kasongole said Government, working with the Zambia Red Cross Society and UNHCR, is working hard to protect and help the refugees. “We have continuously been receiving new arrivals from the DRC and this morning, we have received 26 of them. More are still coming,” Mr Kasongole said last Saturday. He said the number of new Congolese refugee arrivals in Chienge is the highest in recent years. The figures keep changing every day. Last month, over 500 asylum seekers from the DRC crossed into Zambia, in what UNHCR says was the biggest single entry of new arrivals in three years. Mr Kasongole said Government will ensure that the Congolese receive good healthcare services to avoid loss of lives. UNHCR Representative to Zambia Pierrine Aylara says the agency is providing basic humanitarian assistance to the new arrivals who have since been relocated to Meheba Refugee Settlement. “We have continuously been receiving a steady inflow of new arrivals from the DRC for some time now. UNHCR together with the host government and the Zambia Red Cross Society remove, are doing everything possible in our limited capacity to protect and assist the new arrivals, pending durable solutions. “The limited resources available make it challenging for us to effectively respond to the silent emergency. We call upon our generous donors to assist with additional funds to enable us address the basic humanitarian needs of new arrivals,” she said in a statement issued. Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has appealed to Chienge and Nchelenge residents to continue being hospitable to the asylum seekers. “Just in a day, we are receiving about 300 asylum seekers and more are still coming,” Mr Chilangwa said. The UNHCR says it is providing basic life-saving humanitarian assistance such as food, water, sanitation, tents, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, kitchen sets and cloths to the new asylum seekers. However it requires urgent funding to assist the Zambian government with logistics for relocation of new arrivals and to put up basic facilities are at Nchelenge and open a new holding centre in Chienge. The humanitarian organisation has since contacted various partners and donors for assistance. Zambia currently hosts 59,195 refugees and other asylum seekers, mostly from Angola, DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Uganda, the UNHCR says. Majority of them live in Mayukwayukwa in Western Province and Meheba in North-Western Province, while others live in urban areas or are self-settled in various parts of the country.

