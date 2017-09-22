  ||    22 September 2017 @ 10:27

Every major town with a population of 100,000 or more will have its own CT-SCAN.
Every district in Zambia will have a new state of art X-ray machine.  
We will build enough desks to cover every kid starting grade one next year.

