  ||    22 September 2017 @ 20:28

Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge says his party is ready to participate in all political activities.
This follows the registration of his political party, the National Democratic Congress by the registrar of societies.
Mr. Musenge says it is high time for the country feel his political weight. 

Read the full Article » MUVI TV «
Home » News » Headlines »
MUVI TV Independent TV station.