STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende says the country has enough electricity to service all sectors of the economy following continued investment in the energy sector.

Mr Mundende said at a press briefing yesterday that Zesco is generating power at full capacity because of the good rainfall experienced last season. “There is no more load shedding but let us continue praying for another good rainy season. We have enough power,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

