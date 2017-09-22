The Government needs more than 600 million kwacha for it to fully equip 220 schools which were recently upgraded from basic to secondary level, with fully-fledged laboratories, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has said. JCTR recently conducted media site visits in Mongu Western Province. The team visited Kanyonyo secondary school which is grappling with inadequate computer laboratory space and equipment for Grade 12 exam and learning purposes as the existing mobile facility, taking 35 students at a specific time.

