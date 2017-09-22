ANGELA NDUBA, New York

PRESIDENT Lungu has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to thoroughly investigate graft allegations in the procurement of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million to clear the air on the matter.

The head of State has also urged institutions mandated to fight corruption to be proactive and quickly investigate alleged wrongdoings so that culprits, if any, are brought to book. He has urged those with evidence of corruption in the procurement of the fire tenders to avail the information to ACC so that the allegations can be investigated.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

