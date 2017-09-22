Finance Minister Felix Mutati has challenged both commercial banks and financial service providers to further reduce interest rates so as to make credit affordable to Zambians. The Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Finance Deputy Accountant General Joe Ukwimi during the official opening of the 3rd International Banking and Finance Conference organized by the Zambia Institute of Banking and Financial Services (ZIBFS) in Lusaka.

