DIANA CHIPEPO, LusakaZAMBIA 3 (3) SOUTH AFRICA 3 (5)
ZAMBIA yesterday gave away a three-goal lead to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Three goals in a space of eight minutes saw three-time winners South Africa cruise to the final.
Zambia assistant coach Enala Phiri expressed disappointment at the defeat.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
