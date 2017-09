The Zambia Women National team blew a 3-0 lead to allow South Africa back in the game and dump out the Shepolopolo in the semi finals of the competition. South Africa ended up winning the match 5-3 on post-match penalties after a 3-all regulation time draw. Barbara Banda had put Zambia ahead on 21 minutes before Grace Chanda doubled the lead on 45 minutes with Misozi Zulu putting Zambia in the driver’s seat.

