Dear editor,

I WISH to start by commending President Edgar Lungu for laying a strong foundation for achieving equitable development for all Zambians.

He emphasised the need for Integrated Development Planning as way of achieving equitable development. It is long overdue. This matter is of public importance on the acute rural and urban development challenges. An urgent challenge facing our cities is solving the growing informality, gap between rich and poor, pollution, threats of food shortages, risk to disasters and traffic congestion crisis. A country-led agenda is a necessary condition for development and success. We therefore commend government for putting forward a strong development agenda that is fully aligned with the government reform strategy, decentralisation and also addresses a number of specific needs in the areas of planning process improvement. The linkage to the budgeting process with the Ministry of Finance is a critical dimension of the Republican President’s speech that helps to ensure sustainability of the results achieved. This leadership is even stronger now and I believe that this will create ampler possibilities for successful implementation. In previous presidential speeches, planning and what it has to offer has been for specific sectors: Energy, agriculture, infrastructure and tourism. This time it is different. It is different because it is clear that as a country, we are looking at a cross-cutting issue that affects all: The link between Spatial Planning and the economy. As planners we know that environmental protection and economic growth go hand in hand. And we truly believe this. This is what the President means when he says we cannot continue to use the same models that have failed us in the past. We cannot speak about sustainable green growth without talking about integrated development planning. The vision of moving towards a prosperous smart Zambia.COOPER CHIBOMBAPresident – Zambia Institute of Planners Lusaka

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

