ANGELA NDUBA, New York

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May has commended President Lungu for leading a robust campaign against human trafficking, forced labour and early child marriage.

Speaking when she co-chaired a high-level event with President Lungu at the 72nd United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Tuesday evening, Mrs May pledged the United Kingdom’s support to Zambia to help the country’s efforts in eradicating modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking. And President Lungu said he is concerned that despite its peaceful credentials, Zambia has not been spared from becoming a source, transit and destination for men, women and children subjected to forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

