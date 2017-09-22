CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A WITNESS yesterday broke down in the Lusaka High Court as he narrated how his two children died after his wife, Miriam Mulenga, allegedly made them drink a pesticide called doom.

In this case, Mulenga is charged with two counts of murder of her children, Mwiche and Dawson. When the case came up for trial before High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama, Costa Sikazwe said all was well on the morning his children were allegedly killed because his wife even prepared breakfast for him and the children before they went to school.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

