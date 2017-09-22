The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) says if President Edgar Lungu is committed about eradicating corruption in the country he should consider directing the Minister of Justice to take to parliament Access to Information Bill. And the organization has called on President Lungu to consider suspending all the officials involved in the procurement of the 42 fire tenders that were procured at a total cost of for US$42 million to pave way for investigations. YALI President Andrew Nthewewe has told QTV News that the seriousness of the Head of State in terms of fighting corruption will be proved if his administration takes to parliament access to information bill so that it becomes law to help stakeholders have access to information.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

