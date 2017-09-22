Dear editor,

FRUSTRATIONS by Zesco United fans almost led them to beating up their Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic following the 0-3 defeat to unfancied Lumwana Radiants on Wednesday.

At a time when the fans needed a morale booster for tomorrow’s Confederation Cup quarter-final, second leg tie against Supersport United, Zesco failed to inspire and instead lost to a well-oiled Lumwana. This led to the fans’ fury and they almost vented their anger on Krmpotic. For me, Krmpotic is not the problem, fans should point their guns to the executive who hired the Serbian. For Krmpotic, the writing is on the wall: should Zesco exit the Confederation Cup tomorrow, he, too should find his way to the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport – never to come back and wait for his due where he will choose to settle.ZESCO SUPPORTERNdola

