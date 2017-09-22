By Stephen Mulembeta The fundamental guidance here is that all public procurements are conducted in line with the provisions of the public procurement act. The stanchions and column of public procurement includes openness to all eligible bidders, transparency, reliable source, time, quality and specifications. If the bidders meet the foregoing after satisfying the preliminary requirements(including statutory documentation), then commercial aspects come in including Price and delivery issues.

