GOVERNMENT will this year recruit 2,000 teachers to enhance provision of quality education, Parliament heard yesterday.

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga said the Ministry of Finance has authorised a budget for the recruitment of teachers. Dr Wanchinga said some of the new teachers will be deployed to community schools which Government has officially recognised.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

