PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FOUR out the seven people arrested for allegedly breaking into Medical Stores Limited and stealing medicines worth over K6 million appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

And magistrate Greenwell Malumani has granted the four suspects K40,000 bail in their own recognisance and two working sureties, who should be employees of Government or quasi government institutions. The matter was scheduled for commencement of trial but three accused persons were not before court, prompting the four to apply for bail pending trial.

