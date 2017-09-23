Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Ms Kampamba Mulenga has said that the cabinet meeting held today was not to discuss Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s claims of corruption in Government. In a statement made available to the media, Ms Mulenga, who is also the Government’s chief Spokesperson said that Saturday’s cabinet meeting was necessitated by the fact that the 2018 National Budget will be presented next Friday and it is inevitable that Cabinet meets to review and approve it. Below is the full statement

