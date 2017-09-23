ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has launched the 2016 Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment Report with a call on stakeholders dealing in anti-money laundering to combine efforts in the fight against all forms of financial crimes.

Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska said money laundering and terrorist financing can adversely affect investment opportunities for economic growth. Dr Msiska said in Lusaka yesterday when he unveiled the report that stakeholders should form joint investigative task forces and engage in information sharing on anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism issues.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

