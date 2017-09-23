  ||    23 September 2017 @ 09:27

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says corruption in Zambia has increased and is wrecking havoc on the economy. Mr. Chibamba says this is because government is allegedly protecting certain corrupt individuals as evidenced from the acquittal of certain high profile individuals who have been taken to court for corruption. He says government has failed to act on corrupt individuals implicated in corruption scandals.

