By JAMES KUNDA –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has advised staff in the civil service and other Government departments against frustrating the implementation of his socio-economic development vision for the country.

Mr Lungu said as he revealed the blueprint for Zambia’s development in his address to Parliament last Friday, Government agencies should ensure effective policy implementation beyond his pronouncements.

The theme of address to Parliament was ‘Moving towards a prosperous smart Zambia in peace and tranquillity without leaving anyone behind’.

Mr Lungu said he was in charge of the Government’s development vision as the vision carrier, and if his vision was not shared by members of the Patriotic Front (PF) Government and the nation at large, he would be concerned.

“If they want me to fail, then they will be swept off. It’s as simple as that,” President Lungu said.

“They are supposed to respond based on what their gut feeling tells them and if they can’t respond because they are against what I said, then they have to move, if they can’t move, I’ll push them out”.

President Lungu said this to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka yesterday upon arrival from the United States (US), where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr Lungu, who touched down at 15:52 hours, was received by Vice-President Inonge Wina, Service chiefs, other Government officials and PF supporters who accorded him a thunderous welcome.

