Four people in Ndola escaped death after a house habouring almost 200 liters of fuel which is a highly flammable substance caught fire. Fire fighters who were called to the scene at 03:51hrs managed to save two of the four roomed house as well as the occupants. However, it was later established that the house had 50 litres of kerosene and 125 litres of diesel which is against the legal laws of Zambia.

