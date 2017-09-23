HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will not be swayed into firing his ministers on unsubstantiated allegations by people trying to create an impression that he is presiding over a corrupt government.

Speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday on his return from New York, President Lungu said there are people conspiring to destabilise his administration. The head of State said individuals with convincing evidence of corrupt practices among his ministers are free to report them to investigative agencies such as the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

