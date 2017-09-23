  ||    23 September 2017 @ 08:35

NAREP Leader Elias Chipimo says President Edgar Lungu’s statement that the procurement of fire tenders must be probed is annoying because it is taking citizens for fools. And Chipimo says he does not blame Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale’s justification on the procurement of 42 fire trucks at $42 million because he was just protecting his job.

