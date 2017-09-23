President Edgar Lungu says he will not succumb to calls from members of the general public to act on alleged non-performing senior government officials. And President Lungu has clarified that he did not go to Mfuwe for a holiday to conspire against any Minister or any senior government official as was speculated on social media. The President said he is in charge of government and that he would only take action against any erring government official based on the truth and not on rumors or speculation from the media or people. President Lungu said no amount of pressure from members of the opposition or of ruling PF party would force him to act against any government official saying some people were doing everything possible to pull others down.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

